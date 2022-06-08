Northern Ireland traffic alerts: Magherafelt road remains closed after crash
The Aughrim Road in Magherafelt remains closed on Wednesday morning following a serious crash.
The road is closed between the Killyneese Road and to the Bypass Roundabout following the crash on Tuesday evening.
Motorists have been advised by police to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes for their journey.
