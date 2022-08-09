Northern Ireland traffic alerts: Major north Belfast road closed due to gas leak

The emergency services are in attendance at a gas leak at the roadworks on the Antrim Road on Tuesday morning.

The PSNI and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service are at the scene with diversions in place at the O’Neill Road and the road closed in both directions.

Drivers have been advised to seek alternative routes and leave extra time for their journey as a result of knock-on delays.

A PSNI spokesperson added: “Police and colleagues from the NIFRS are currently at the scene of a gas leak in the Moreland Avenue area of Newtownabbey. A section of the Antrim Road is closed, with diversions in place. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.”

A spokesperson from the NIFRS said there are three appliances at the scene of the incident.

Meanwhile, the emergency services are also in attendance at a road traffic crash in Limavady and the local bypass has been closed.

Follow below for live traffic updates: