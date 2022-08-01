Northern Ireland traffic alerts: Northbound lanes of M2 at Ballymena closed over 'safety concern' incident

Scroll down for live traffic updates

The northbound lanes of the M2 at Ballymena as police respond to a concern for safety event.

An update from the PSNI said the road is closed between the junction with the Larne Road and the off-slip at the Ecos Centre. Drivers are advised to seek alternative routes for their journey.

Elsewhere, police have said they are anticipating "a significant volume of traffic" in Lisburn for the funeral of Lord Trimble in the area of Harmony Hill Church on the Moss Road and Blaris Road.

Local officers will be present in in Lisburn to facilitate the funeral and the increased traffic throughout the day.

With delays to be expected, those who can avoid the area are urged to do so to assist the local community and officers on duty.

Live traffic updates below: