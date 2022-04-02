Northern Ireland traffic alerts: Road closure in Co Fermanagh after two vehicle crash
Allan Preston
The PSNI have warned drivers to avoid the Belfast Road in Maguiresbridge after a two vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon.
Alternative main routes should be used for journeys until further notice.
