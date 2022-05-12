Northern Ireland traffic alerts: Road closures and information ahead of Ed Sheeran Belfast gig

Ed Sheeran is to hit the stage in Belfast on Thursday evening and a PSNI traffic management plan will be in place in the area around the Boucher Road Playing Fields.

Gates at the venue are to open from 4pm with fans expected to begin gathering in south Belfast.

There are a number of road closures expected from 9pm to midnight in the vicinity of Stockman's Lane and Kennedy Way, and the off-slips coming from the motorway.

It is expected from 8pm until midnight the following roads will be affected:

Boucher Road, Belfast from Stockmans Lane to Tates Avenue Stockmans Lane, Belfast from Balmoral Interchange to Balmoral Avenue.

People attending the concert have also been advised by the PSNI to avail of public transport to get to the venue, however there will be parking at a number of places around the city.

Taxi drop offs will also not be permitted in any areas in the vicinity of the concert venue.

Parking is available at the following car parks:

• Q-Park Saint Anne's Square – 24hrs

• Q-Park Victoria Square – 24hrs

• Corporation Square – 24hrs

• Cromac Street – 24hrs

• Corporation Street – 24hrs

• Dunbarr Street – 24hrs

• Exchange Street – 24hrs

• Frederick Street – 24hrs

• Kent Street – 24hrs

There will also be special rail and coach services operated and more information can be found at translink.co.uk.

Meanwhile, there will also be disruption along the north coast on Thursday evening as a result of evening racing in the North West 200.

Evening racing will take place from 5pm to 9pm.

The following roads may be affected by racing according to the North West 200:

Route B185 (Station Road – Cromore Road), from its junction with Portrush Road, Portstewart, Route A2, to its junction with University Park, Coleraine Unclassified No.3522.

Route A29, Ring Road Coleraine, from its junction with Cromore Road, Route B185, to its junction with Bushmills Road Roundabout, Route A29.

Route A29 (Atlantic Road – Coleraine Road – Eglinton Street), from its junction with Burn Road, Coleraine, Unclassified No.3526, to its junction with Sandhill Drive, Portrush, Unclassified No.3543.

Route A2 (Portstewart Road – Dhu Varren – Ballyreagh Road – Portrush Road – Portmore Road) from its junction with Coleraine Road, Portrush, Route A29, to its junction with Atlantic Circle, Portstewart, Unclassified No.3534.

Unclassified No.3303 Glenmanus Road, Portrush, from its junction with Glenvale Crescent, Unclassified No.3545, for a distance of 100 metres in a southerly direction.

Route A2 Crocknamack Road, Portrush, from its junction with Eglinton Street, Unclassified No.3543, to its junction with Hopefield Avenue, Unclassified No.3304.

