Northern Ireland traffic alerts: Royal Hillsborough Village operating traffic restrictions as public pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II

A one-way system is now in operation.

A notice from the NIO on Saturday morning states:

Special transport will be put in place from the dedicated Park and Ride facility at the Eikon Centre, Halftown Road, Lisburn to visit Hillsborough Castle from Saturday 10 September. There will be no public access to the Castle during this period other than via this Park & Ride service.

On arrival at the Eikon Centre, members of the public will pass through a soft security search, before boarding coaches for Hillsborough Castle. You will be able to access toilets and refreshments at the Eikon Centre before travelling to Royal Hillsborough. A rolling coach service will be available for the return journey, dropping visitors back to the car park at Royal Hillsborough.

Large bags, such as backpacks and rucksacks will not be allowed onto the Park & Ride buses to Royal Hillsborough; you will be asked to return any large bags to your car and will have to undergo the queuing system again.

Please be aware that only floral tributes will be allowed to be laid in the dedicated area at Hillsborough Castle. On arrival at the Eikon Centre, all floral tributes will undergo a full security search, and any cellophane wrapping will be removed and disposed of at the Eikon Centre to avoid a fire risk. Notes will also be removed and preserved by the NIO at Eikon Centre for onward transmission to Buckingham Palace.

Other ‘artefacts’ (i.e. items other than flowers, such as teddy bears) are not allowed to be laid, and will also be removed and stored at the Eikon Centre. Items such as soft toys will be donated by the NIO to local hospitals.