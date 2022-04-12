Northern Ireland traffic alerts: Three vehicle crash on Westlink – possible disruption for those attending Windsor Park World Cup fixture

There has been a three vehicle crash on the Westlink in Belfast close to the Divis Street on slip M1 bound.

The incident is thought to have been cleared, however there is likely to be knock on disruption for those travelling to Windsor Park for the Northern Ireland Women’s World Cup qualifying fixture against England.

The match is due to kick off at 7.45pm and is to take place in front of a sold-out crowd of 16,000 at the south Belfast venue.

Drivers have been advised to leave extra time for making their way to the ground with delays as a result of the earlier crash possible.