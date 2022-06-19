Northern Ireland traffic alerts: Westlink closed in both directions following serious crash

Emergency services at the scene of an RTC on the Westlink (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Emergency services at the scene of an RTC on the Westlink (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Emergency services at the scene of an RTC on the Westlink (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Emergency services at the scene of an RTC on the Westlink (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

The Westlink in Belfast has been closed following a serious road traffic collision.

Police have said the city centre road is closed in both directions between Broadway and Clifton Street. Traffic is being diverted off the M1 motorway at Stockman's Lane.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said a 999 call was received at 6.53pm, following reports of an RTC involving a motorcycle on the West Link in Belfast.

Two Emergency Crews were despatched to the incident.

The spokesperson added: “Following assessment and initial treatment, no patients were taken from the scene.”

Officers are working to establish diversions, however, motorists are advised to seek alternative routes for their journey at this time.

Follow below for live traffic updates: