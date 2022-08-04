Northern Ireland traffic alerts: Whitepark Road in Bushmills 'impassable' following crash
The Whitepark Road in Bushmills is currently impassable after a crash near the junction of Dundarave Road.
Police have now advised drivers to avoid the Whitepark Road until further notice.
Follow below for live traffic updates:
