Northern Ireland traffic updates: Antrim Road closed both directions after building wall collapse
Christopher Leebody
The Antrim Road is closed in both directions between the Cavehill Road and Limestone Road on Thursday afternoon.
Police said the closure was as a result of the collapse of a building wall and they advised drivers to seek alternative routes for their journey.
Earlier, the Upper Knockbreda Road was closed for a time due to what police described as an “ongoing incident”. The road has since reopened.
Follow below for live traffic updates
