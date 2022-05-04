Northern Ireland traffic updates: Crash on M1 causing rush hour disruption in Belfast
A two vehicle road collision is causing disruption on the M1 heading into Belfast on Wednesday morning.
According to reports the crash is obstructing the middle lane on the road just before the Broadway offslip.
It is understood to be passable with care but is likely to cause delays across the morning for drivers.
Follow below for live traffic updates:
