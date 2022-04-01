Northern Ireland traffic updates: M1 eastbound disruption due to bags of salt and stone on road

Commuters facing the Friday rush hour are warned to expect disruption on the M1 eastbound road at the Lisburn junction in Antrim after large bags of salt and stone fell onto the road.

The PSNI said there are currently delays as a result of the incident and advised anyone driving in the area to seek an alternative route if they can.

Meanwhile, motorists are advised that there are delays on the Westlink in Belfast in both directions due to broken down vehicles.

Both sides of the Westlink are down to one lane near Clifton Street Bridge with traffic moving slowly in the area.

The PSNI said drivers should seek alternative routes if possible.

