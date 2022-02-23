Northern Ireland traffic updates: Two hospitalised following Kilrea crash

Follow below for live traffic alerts

The Agivey Road in Kilrea has reopened on Wednesday morning after an earlier crash.

The PSNI confirmed two people have been taken to hospital as a result of the incident.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The Agivey Road in Kilrea has now re-opened following an earlier road traffic collision.

“Two people were taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life threatening at this time.”