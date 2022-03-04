Northern Ireland traffic updates: Two Lisnaskea streets closed following collision
Two streets in Lisnaskea are closed on Friday evening as a result of a road traffic collision.
Police said Main Street and Water Street are effected in the Co Fermanagh town and both motorists and pedestrians have been advised to avoid the area.
A PSNI spokesperson added: “Local diversions are in place. Please avoid the area and seek alternative routes for your journey.”
Follow below for live traffic updates:
