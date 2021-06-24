Northern Ireland travel green-list adds Balearic Islands and Maderia in latest Executive review

An updated list of approved green-list travel destinations has been published on the Northern Ireland Direct website, with the Executive confirming the changes will apply from Wednesday June 30.

The updated list on the NI Direct website shows an additional sixteen countries added to the green-list from the previous review.

Reviews around the list usually take place every three weeks.

An update from the UK Government is expected on Thursday evening, with Boris Johnson expected to detail an updated list of countries travellers can holiday to without having to quarantine on their return.

While Northern Ireland and the other devolved regions have followed a similar approach in adopting the traffic light system for travel, the Executive usually publish their own list.

The announcement of the Northern Ireland list came before the UK Government made an official announcement, with the travel expert Simon Calder saying the Executive might have “upstaged” the Department for Transport in Westminster in preempting the London press conference.

The traffic light system with red, amber and green ratings for countries around the world, determine the quarantine and coronavirus testing requirements people face when returning to the UK.

People returning from green-list destinations do not need to quarantine but are required to book a pre and post-departure PCR test. They also have to complete a UK passenger locator form 48 hours before departure.

The updated list for holiday makers here includes the likes of the Balearic Islands, Maderia in Portugal, Malta and Barbados. According to the list on the website, the changes take effect from 4.00am on Wednesday June 30.

According to the Executive, the Dominican Republic, Eritrea, Haiti, Mongolia, Tunisia and Uganda will be added to the red-list from the same date. They added there have been no additions to the amber-list.

The full list of green-list countries on the NI Direct website is as follows: