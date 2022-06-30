Northern Ireland Troubles legislation ‘very bad piece of law’, claims Victims Commissioner

Representatives from Relatives for Justice, whose loved ones were murdered during the Troubles, protest in Parliament Square, Westminster, against the UK Government's introduction of controversial legacy legislation as the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill receives its second reading in the House of Commons. Picture date: Tuesday May 24, 2022.

The Commissioner for Victims and Survivors has said work to amend the UK Government’s legacy Bill will take place over the summer as victims attempt to improve “a very bad piece of law”.

Ian Jeffers said he was realistic about the Troubles legislation getting pushed through, after MPs voted 273 to 205 on Wednesday in favour of keeping the immunity aspect of the Bill.

However, he said there is “some work” to be done when the legislation reaches the House of Lords.

Proposals before MPs seek to establish a new information retrieval body to review deaths and other harmful conduct within the Troubles – defined as the period from January 1, 1966, to April 10, 1998.

The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill will also offer immunity to people who are deemed to have co-operated with the information retrieval body, although criminal prosecutions could still take place.

During the debate in the House of Commons the Government agreed to amend controversial Troubles legislation to prevent immunity being granted to those responsible for serious sexual offences.

In the House of Commons, Northern Ireland minister Conor Burns said the legislation was a "compromise" to address the past.

Conservative MPs hope the measures will stop “vexatious” action against British military personnel who served in Northern Ireland.

Mr Jeffers said the solution to legacy should come from the local parties and with further consultation with victims and survivors.

“I think if you look at Operation Kenova. Jon Boutcher and his massive team, admittedly, have now delivered about 32 files to the director of Public Prosecutions,” Mr Jeffers told BBC’s Good Morning Ulster.

“It shows with good investigation you can get more information.

“The Bill talks about establishing a new investigating body we need to make sure it has teeth. It talks about reviews it talks about investigations.

“Will that just mean glance through the paperwork and decide not to progress? If that is the case, this is rubbish.

“What we have got to have is thorough investigations. If we do that people will start to engage.

“The Secretary of State has made it clear he wants to get a solution to this. I still believe the solution rests in the Northern Ireland parties together with Great Britain and the Republic, together getting round the table to negotiate how we deal with legacy.

“This Bill doesn’t do it. I don’t think the government will listen to an alternative now that is brand new.

“During the summer before it goes into the House of Lords... that is when we can potentially influence it a little bit more.

“I don’t think they are listening to victims enough the Secretary of State made a lot of noise about how he has consulted with victims during the process and the design of this, I haven't met any of those victims he has consulted with.”