Northern Ireland Trust Ford sites impacted by cyber attack as ransomware gang believed to be responsible

The Information Commissioner’s Office is investigating a cyber attack across Trust Ford branches throughout the UK.

The vehicle dealer group is believed to have been targeted by the Conti criminal ransomware gang, with the attack having impacted the firm’s internal systems.

Trust Ford have seven branches across Northern Ireland and while the incident has impacted on access to internet and phones within the business, the dealership confirmed the sites remain open and trading.

In a statement, the Information Commissioner’s Office said: “Ford Retail Limited has made us aware of an incident and we are making enquiries.”

A spokesperson from Trust Ford said: “Trust Ford can confirm that some of its internal IT systems have been affected by a cyber incident. There is no impact to Ford Motor Company systems. Trust Ford’s 65 sites in the UK and Channel Islands remain open and trading.

“Protecting customer data is our top priority and Trust Ford has engaged third-party experts to investigate and contain this incident.

“Trust Ford has also informed the appropriate regulatory authorities. Our relationships with customers are our foremost priority and we will make any notifications in line with our regulatory obligations.”

Trust Ford is owned by Ford Motor Company, but operated as a stand-alone business, and does not share IT infrastructure with its parent company. It operates 65 dealerships across England and Northern Ireland.