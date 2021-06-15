Northern Ireland unemployment rate decreases to 3.1% with signs of economic recovery in job market

The latest labour market statistics show the number of employees in Northern Ireland has increased for the last six consecutive months, with an increase of 7,600 employees in the past two months alone.

The unemployment rate for the quarter was also estimated from the Labour Force Survey at 3.1%. This is a decrease of by 0.6 percentage points on the previous quarterly figure.

The figures from HMRC payroll data also shows that employee numbers are now at their highest since March 2020. However, employee numbers still remain 0.7% below the February 2020 level.

Economist Richard Ramsey said the indications pointed to the labour market moving in the “right direction” with an apparent strong median wage growth.

The figures from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) show 150 redundancies were proposed during May 2021.

It means the total number of collective redundancies in the last twelve months is 9,160, almost double the number recorded in the previous twelve months.

According to the figures, during May 280 redundancies were confirmed, taking the annual total to 5,920, the highest since 2001.

The figures from Nisra point to some improvements in Northern Ireland’s economy and job market as coronavirus restrictions ease.

The economic inactivity rate, which is the proportion of people aged 16 to 64 who were not working and not seeking or available to work, also decreased over the quarter by 0.1%.

The statistics also show the number of employees receiving pay through HMRC Pay As You Earn (PAYE) in Northern Ireland in May was 745,900. This is an increase of 0.7% over the month and 0.9% over the year. It also represents the highest total since March 2020.

Earnings from the HMRC PAYE indicated that employees here had a median monthly pay of £1,810 in May, a decrease of 0.8% over the month and an increase of 8.4% over the year.

The claimant count also showed an improvement, with the figures decreasing for the third consecutive month.

The May figures show the seasonally adjusted number of people on the claimant count was 54,300, which is a decrease of 1,900 (3.4%) from the previous month’s revised figure and 14.8% below the recent peak in May 2020.

Despite the signs of improvement, put into a UK context, Northern Ireland still had the lowest unemployment rate, the lowest employment rate and the highest economic inactivity rate of all the UK regions.