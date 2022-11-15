Northern Ireland unemployment rate hits 3% in latest labour market figures

The unemployment rate in Northern Ireland has hit 3% according to the latest figures released by the Northern Ireland Statistics & Research Agency (Nisra).

According to the Labour Force Survey for July-September, there was a “statistically significant decrease” of 1.3% in the rate across the year but there was a slight increase of 0.3% over the last quarter.

The figures also show the employment rate of people aged 16 to 64 in work increased by 0.4% over the quarter and increased by 2% over the year to 70.1%.

Meanwhile, the economic inactivity rate - the proportion of people aged 16 to 64 who were not working and not seeking or available to work - decreased by 0.6% over the quarter and by 1% over the year to 27.7%.

The figures by Nisra show 781,300 people were receiving pay through HMRC’s Pay As You Earn (PAYE), a 2.5% increase over the year.

Despite some of the better news in the figures, they also show the adjusted number of people on the claimant count was 36,100 which was an increase of 1.4% from the previous month’s revised figure.

The claimant count also remains higher than the pre-pandemic count in March 2020.

The statistics also show confirmation of 60 redundancies occurring in October 2022, taking the annual total to 940, the lowest annual total in the figures since the year 2000.

HMRC payroll data showed that payrolled employee numbers increased by 0.2% over the month and are 2.5% above the figure recorded in October 2021.

Earnings from the HMRC PAYE indicated that employees here had a median monthly pay of £1,967 in October 2022, an increase of £10 (0.5%) over the month and an increase of £117 (6.3%) over the year.

Payroll earnings also increased over the month, by 0.5% and are 6.3% above the figure recorded in October 2021.