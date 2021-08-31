Northern Ireland Urology Services Public Inquiry to open

Health Minister Robin Swann has announced the Urology Services Public Inquiry terms of reference and that it will begin its work from September 6.

The health minister announced in November that a public inquiry would take place in relation to serious concerns about the clinical practice of a urology consultant Aidan O’Brien who had retired during 2020 from the Southern Trust.

He also announced two expert members of the panel. Dr Sonia Swart has been appointed as an Inquiry Panel Member and Mr Damian Hanbury as an Inquiry Assessor.

Christine Smith QC said she was “honoured” to have been asked to chair the inquiry.

She is also the first woman to chair a public inquiry in Northern Ireland.

“Work has been ongoing to appoint the inquiry team, find suitable premises and to settle the terms of reference for the inquiry,” she said in her first public statement on her appointment.

“Now that the inquiry terms of reference and commencement date have been announced, I would like to comment publicly about our work.

“I am acutely conscious that while the inquiry is tasked with looking at issues of systems and governance, there are a number of former patients of Mr O’Brien and their families who have been impacted by the care that they received and who are deeply interested in the inquiry’s work.”

The inquiry, its terms of reference state will “give those who wish to engage with it the opportunity to report their experiences” but will not compel former patients and their families to do so.

Ms Smith added: “The inquiry wishes to hear from all those who do want to have their voices heard and processes will be devised to allow that to happen.

“I recognise that this will be a distressing time for some, particularly patients and families that have been impacted, and I wish to assure anyone who engages with our work that we will treat everyone sensitively.”

It has been confirmed that the clinical practice of Mr O’Brien is being investigated by the General Medical Council (GMC) and this inquiry will not encroach on its work.

“We will work within the published terms of reference for our work,” she said.

“I want to stress that the inquiry is an independent body and the matters that it is tasked to consider will be investigated thoroughly and impartially by myself and the entire Inquiry team.

“While preparatory work has been ongoing there are still things to be achieved before any public hearings of the Inquiry can begin.

"The Inquiry will make every effort to put processes in place and to carry out our investigations quickly and thoroughly so that we can begin to hear from witnesses as soon as possible.

"In keeping with other public inquiries conducted in Northern Ireland in recent years, I am determined that our work will be transparent and open.

“As the inquiry develops, I will provide updates on the dedicated website.”

Sinn Fein MLA and chair of Stormont’s Health Committee welcomed the next stage of the Inquiry.

“We will examine the Terms of Reference as it is important that lessons are learned and used to transform the health service into a system that patients can trust and rely on to care for them appropriately,” said Colm Gildernew.

“The scandal surrounding Urology Services devastated the lives of many people who trusted the health system to care for them or their loved ones.

“It’s vital that the Public Inquiry helps restore public confidence in our healthcare system in order for the Department of Health to rebuild trust for the future.”

The Inquiry’s website is www.urologyservicesinquiry.org.uk