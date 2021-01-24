Northern Ireland wakes up to snowy Sunday with more wintry weather on the way

Horses pictured on the Castlereigh Hills in east Belfast. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

(L-R) Hala, Edith and Sarah Smith from Belfast pictured enjoying the snow at Stormont. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

A woman walks her dog through the snow near Crumlin in Co. Antrim today. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

Wintry showers led to parts of Northern Ireland waking up to a blanket of snow and ice on Sunday.

An Arctic blast of winter affected many areas overnight and it will continue to snow in eastern areas this morning.

Many places have experienced between 2-5cm snowfalls on the ground with another 2-5cm expected over the hills by this afternoon.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice is currently in force.

Meanwhile motorists are advised to avoid the Castleward Road, Strangford, which is closed due to a one vehicle road traffic collision this morning.

Police have advised drivers to please seek alternative routes for their journey and urged people to drive with care as road conditions are treacherous due to snow and ice.

The public were warned to expect some icy patches on untreated roads and pavements, with journeys by road and rail likely to be affected.

Otherwise today will be mostly dry with some afternoon sunshine but remaining cold with a maximum temperature of just 3 °C.

Tonight many places will be dry with lengthy clear periods but the odd wintry shower will hit northern counties.

There will also be widespread frost and some freezing fog and icy patches with lows of -3 °C.