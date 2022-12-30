Northern Ireland weather: Brace for windy and wet New Year’s Eve and start to 2023

Northern Ireland is set for windy and wet New Year’s Eve celebrations as the Met Office has forecast rain across the province – just in time for midnight on Saturday.

According to the Met Office, if you’re heading out to celebrate the New Year, you can expect rain from 10pm lasting until 3am, with predictions of “hill snow” in some areas.

As for temperatures, it will be slightly warmer than Christmas in Belfast with a steady 5°C all day, slightly decreasing to 4°C from midnight onwards as 2023 begins.

The forecast for all of Northern Ireland reads: “Mostly cloudy with showers or the odd longer spell of rain. A few bright spells towards the North Coast. Heavier rain and hill snow arriving in the evening. Light winds. Maximum temperature 6 °C.”

Belfast joins Craigavon and Downpatrick as the only Northern Ireland locations expected to have a maximum temperature of 6 °C.

Other locations such as Ballymena, Dungannon, Strabane, Cookstown and Enniskillen will have a maximum temperature of 5 °C.

The lowest temperature is set to be in Newtownstewart, Co Tyrone, at 12am, where New Year’s revellers can expect a maximum of 4 °C at midnight.

However, Northern Ireland has managed to escape a yellow weather warning which is in place for some parts of England and Scotland, with the Met Office warning of icy and rainy conditions.

As for New Year’s Day, the Met Office forecasts “rain and hill snow at first on New Year's Day, then drier and brighter in afternoon and on Monday”.

"Cold with widespread night frost. Rain and strengthening winds on Tuesday.”