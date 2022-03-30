Northern Ireland weather: Cold snap set for a return with snow showers possible

Bitterly cold temperatures overnight also likely

Despite a period of pleasant spring weather recently, it might be time to get the warm coats out again with colder weather and even some snow affecting parts of Northern Ireland.

While last week the country basked in above-average temperatures and sunshine as the clocks officially signalled British Summer Time (BST), it seems winter isn’t done with us yet.

Wednesday was largely sunny across the province, but it didn’t stop some snow showers affecting certain areas, with the white stuff reported in Glenariff in County Antrim and a “little hailstone shower” in Broughshane, as captured by well-known local newsagent Eugene Diamond.

While Wednesday night is to remain largely dry across Northern Ireland, the Met Office said a “widespread frost” and “a few wintry showers” are likely across the evening, particularly in rural areas.

It will be a night for wrapping up warm as well with temperatures well below freezing in the likes of Banbridge expecting -4C overnight and Strabane forecast to be -5C.

On Thursday, the colder weather is to continue, as a Met Office spokesperson said: “It will be a largely dry and sunny day, but some light wintry showers will develop across the day. These will pass quickly in the fresh north easterly winds.

"A maximum temperature of around 8C is expected.”

The Met Office explained the drop of some ten degrees from recent days was caused as a result of northern winds sweeping into Northern Ireland.

The cold snap will continue towards the end of the week with yet more bitterly cold temperatures overnight on Friday.

Bright spells are expected across the day, however some afternoon rain and sleet is possible.