Northern Ireland weather: Flood warning as yellow alert issued for heavy rain

Rain and thunderstorms are forecast for parts of Northern Ireland.

Heavy rain is being forecast for Northern Ireland with the Met Office issuing a yellow alert warning of potential disruption and flooding.

A band of heavy rain will spread east across Northern Ireland overnight into Saturday morning, becoming slow-moving across eastern areas through the day, before dying out in the evening.

For today's weather forecast click here.

Around 20-30 mm of rain is expected widely across the east, with 40-50 mm possible in some areas, most likely in County Down.

The Met Office has issued a yellow alert for rain in counties Antrim, Armagh and Down.

The Met Office said there could be delays or cancellations to train and bus services with the potential for some road closures.

There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads and property flooded.

The warning is in place from the early hours of Saturday morning until 8pm.