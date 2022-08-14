Northern Ireland weather forecast: Amber warning issued for three counties as heat wave comes to an end

Down the beach at Portrush Co-Antrim on Saturday night, the final night of heatwave conditions before heavy rain and thunder storms arrived in Northern-Ireland. Picture Margaret McLaughlin 13-8-2022

An amber weather warning was issued for three counties in Northern Ireland on Sunday evening, with thundery showers expected to last throughout the province over the next few days.

The Met Office announced the weather warning for Tyrone, Londonderry and Antrim on Sunday, adding that hail and frequent lightning will be additional hazards, with as much as 60 mm of rain falling in two or three hours in a few places.

The weather warning was put in place between 5pm and 10pm, and puts an end to NI’s recent dry spell and streak of uninterrupted sunshine.

After a week of heavy heat, the foreseeable forecast is likely to bring further torrential downpours causing travel disruption and, in a few places, flooding.

The Met Office said that damage to some buildings in NI can be expected, from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

Fast flowing or deep floodwater is also likely and may “cause danger to life” in some cases.

Some communities could become cut off if roads flood, power cuts are probable and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

The national forecaster further warned that there may be delays and some cancellations to train and bus services, and that difficult driving conditions and some road closures are to be anticipated.

On Saturday, a yellow weather warning for Northern Ireland was brought forward for all six counties and even parts of Scotland.

The news follows this summer’s second mini heatwave last week, that saw thousands flock to beaches and beauty spots to soak up the sun, with particularly high numbers noted around the north coast.

The mercury exceeded more than 25C three days in a row, with Saturday reaching up to 29C in some areas.

On Friday, Castlederg in Co Tyrone reached the highest temperature in NI at 28.4C. Second was Thomastown in Co Fermanagh at 28C, followed by the village of Derrylin in the same county at 27.8C.

A spokesperson for the Met Office explained that “quite often what happens when we get exceptionally warm spells of weather across many parts of the UK, is that we get a thundery breakdown… it heralds the start of the clearance of the warmest airwaves from the nearest continent”.

"Warm air has an enormous amount of energy; a lot of moisture and heat and energy trapped in a body of air near the surface - what we often find is that we have low pressures near the west of the UK and they can trigger the start of thunderous activity,” they continued.

"We may see a scattering of showers [in NI] during the course of Monday – some heavy and thundery – and there will be a gradual improvement throughout the rest of the week.

"During the latter parts of Monday, the risk of showers will diminish and we’ll be left with a rather cloudy picture with some sunny spells at times.”

Monday is also expected to see a maximum temperature of 22C.

Tuesday is predicted to be generally cloudy, with some light rain and drizzle across the northernmost parts of Ulster.

Tuesday will then begin to clear as largely dry, bright, fresher conditions feed erratically from the west. Wednesday will be mainly dry and bright, while Thursday will see weakening rainbands crossing from the west.

The rest of the week is thought to be “much cooler and fresher” and will become a lot drier before more rain arrives again for the weekend.

While many people across Northern Ireland have made the most of the hot weather up until now, farmers in some rural areas have expressed concern, as the ongoing soaring temperatures have evaporated whatever moisture was left in their soil.

This has prevented seeds from germinating and stunted growth, which may result in some products – including vegetable oils – disappearing from supermarket shelves in the coming months.

Northern Ireland recorded its hottest day of the year last month, with the heat soaring above 30C in some areas.

The Met Office recorded a temperature of 31.2C in Derrylin in Co Fermanagh at 3.55pm on July 18, but our hottest day in recorded history came last July, when Castlederg reached 31.3C.