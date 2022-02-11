Northern Ireland weather forecast: Crashing waves on north coast as cold snap to continue into weekend

Massive waves on the north coast on Thursday

After Wednesday brought with it the first hints of spring sunshine, a bitterly cold morning yesterday and plenty of frosted car windscreens was a timely reminder winter is still very much with us.

Massive waves crashing along the windy north coast provided a dramatic spectacle for those walkers out braving the elements.

According to the Met Office, Friday morning will continue the cold streak and bring with it a risk of ice patches and freezing fog.

Moving into the afternoon, it will be mainly dry with sunny spells, waning to brightness for the afternoon.

Towards the evening there will be periods of rain and strengthening winds spreading west.

The maximum temperature for today will be 8C.

As for the weekend, there will be rain early tomorrow.

It will remain showery and windy for the rest of the day, so wrap up well in the waterproofs if you’re planning to go out.

Periods of rain will spread from a southerly direction on Sunday, which the Met Office advises will be potentially heavy at times.