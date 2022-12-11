Northern Ireland weather forecast: Further yellow warning issued for ice and freezing fog

The Met Office has issued a further yellow weather warning on Sunday afternoon with Northern Ireland in the grip of an artic chill.

Adding a warning which now applies from 4pm on Sunday until 11am on Monday, forecasters warned the freezing fog and ice will likely lead to “ some slow or difficult journeys on Sunday night and Monday morning”.

Applying to all six counties, a Met Office spokesperson added: “Freezing fog is expected to become more extensive overnight and could produce significantly reduced visibility to 50-100 metres at times, as well as patchy ice on untreated surfaces.

"Additionally, snowfall that is now easing near and over the Cotswolds, as well as isolated showers elsewhere may lead to some ice developing on untreated surfaces.

"Although becoming less widespread and thick by lunchtime, some places may be affected by fog for the remainder of the day, particularly in Northern Ireland and northern England.”

A yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office for snow and ice had already been in place for many regions since Thursday.

In a statement, the PSNI also warned drivers to “exercise extreme caution due to icy road conditions”.

"Wintry showers falling onto frozen surfaces will bring a risk of ice on untreated roads and pavements this morning,” a Met Office spokesperson said.

"Some locations, mainly on higher ground, could see slight accumulations of snow, say 1-2 cm. There will probably some icy stretches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, leading to increased likelihood of accidents or injuries.”

The Ulster rugby squad were also impacted by the weather after being forced to wait until Sunday morning to leave Belfast ahead of their Champions Cup opener away to Sale.

Manchester Airport closed two runways on Saturday due to snow in the north-west of England with the knock-on effect seeing their planned afternoon flight delayed multiple times before ultimately being cancelled.

Returning to Belfast International on Sunday morning ahead of their 1pm kick-off at the AJ Bell, the squad travelled in two groups via Birmingham and Liverpool.

Overnight on Friday the mercury dropped to -6.2 in Katesbridge, Co Down.

However, it is expected to get colder and temperatures could reach as low as -10C overnight on Sunday in some spots, the Met Office said last week.

Widespread ice overnight on Thursday into Friday also brought disruption as a motorist escaped serious injury after crashing on black ice in the Junction Road area of Antrim town.

The wintry weather has caused disruption in the Republic of Ireland, with dozens of flights cancelled out of Dublin.

Areas of Scotland, south-western England, the Midlands, north-western England and Wales were also hit by snow on Saturday, causing travel disruption.

Forecasters say some areas of the UK could see more snow on Sunday, with a small chance that rural communities could be cut off.

Ellie Wilson, Met Office meteorologist, said: "It's looking to stay quite chilly through next week with frost overnight and some cold temperatures in the day as well.

"Through Sunday morning, most wintry showers are going to be focused on northern parts of the UK - so Scotland - and the south west of England," she said.

"Through Sunday and into Monday, there's a chance the south east of England could see a little bit more in the way of snow although there's a little bit of uncertainty there.

On how long the cold snap will last, Ms Wilson said: "We're expecting it to last at least through next week.

"There's a chance that temperatures could fluctuate a little bit but we're not expecting them to become much milder than we've seen recently with overnight frost expected until at least next Friday, even into the weekend."