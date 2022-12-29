Northern Ireland weather forecast: Met Office issues yellow rain warning with flooding a possibility

Flooding could affect some parts of Northern Ireland on Friday, as the Met Office has issued a yellow rain warning.

The warning, which comes into effect from midnight until 10am is set to impact all parts of the country.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Outbreaks of rain arriving later Thursday evening will become heavy at times overnight and into Friday morning, before clearing to the east. 15-25mm will fall quite widely with 30-40mm over some higher ground.

"Strong southerly winds will accompany the rain, especially around Irish Sea and North Channel coasts where gusts of 50-60mph are likely.”

It comes as the last few days have brought a mixture of unsettled weather, with the theme set to continue into the coming days and new year celebrations.

"Thursday will be mostly cloudy with showers or occasionally longer spells of rain,” a Met Office spokesperson said.

"Drier and clearer weather will spread from the west in the afternoon with fresh and occasionally strong westerly winds. There will be a maximum temperature of 6 C.

"Into the evening it begins dry at first. Widespread rain will then spread northeast across all areas overnight, becoming heavy at times. It will become windy with strong south to southwesterly winds and gales along the east coast. Overnight minimum temperature is expected to be 3 C.

"On Friday the main theme to begin with is rain, which will be heavy in local areas. It then begins clearing from the west in the morning, before a bright day with a few showers. It will feel very windy along the east coast, particularly first thing.

"The chance of some rain remains at times on Saturday, mainly in the morning.”