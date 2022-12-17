Northern Ireland weather forecast: Met Office yellow alert warns of fog and icy conditions

A yellow alert has been put in place by the Met Office warning of freezing conditions, fog and ice, across all counties of Northern Ireland throughout the rest of Saturday and into Sunday.

Forecasters say some travel disruption could occur as a result across counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Londonderry and Tyrone.

According to the Met Office, areas of fog will persist this afternoon, overnight and into the early hours of Sunday.

On Sunday night, fog is expected to life and temperatures should rise, with milder conditions expected at the start of the week ahead.

People should be conscious in the meantime of icy surfaces persisting on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

Those travelling should allow for potentially slower journey times and possible delays to bus and train services and flights.