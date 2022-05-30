Northern Ireland weather forecast: NI to enjoy sunny spells ahead of Bank holiday Jubilee weekend

Parts of Northern Ireland could see the mercury hit early 20s this weekend as the weather begins to look up as the week goes on, according to the Met Office forecast.

Monday and Tuesday look set to remain cloudy and bleak, with showers on and off throughout the start of the week before the temperatures begin to climb after Wednesday.

On Thursday and Friday, you could still see the odd shower drifting through, but it will gradually become warmer closer to the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday are both looking like largely fine and dry days with temperatures sitting at average for this time of the year – in the late teens and early 20s – with plenty of sunny spells right across the region.

Belfast could see 20 degrees on Saturday and, while it won’t be extremely hot, it will be a largely pleasant day.

Temperatures may drop in the evening time so make sure to bring a jacket if you’re heading out for the evening.