Northern Ireland weather forecast: No returning August heatwave as things to remain unsettled

There is no sign of any returning heatwave in the forecast for Northern Ireland this coming week, as the Met Office forecast the end of August to be unsettled with some rain expected.

According to meteorologists, an area of low pressure coming in from the Atlantic and a rejuvenated jet stream are sending weather fronts and showery conditions across the UK over the coming days.

That said, despite the changeable conditions, Northern Ireland is expected to see the best of the weather by the middle of the week as high pressure begins to build in the west.

Things are not set to get anywhere near heatwave territory again though, with temperatures firmly set to be stuck around the high teens and 20C for much of the coming week.

For the rest of Sunday, things are expected to stay dry, with the best of the sunshine in the southeast. It will remain dry into the evening and some late sunshine is expected.

However, thickening cloud will then bring some patchy rain to the northeast of the province overnight and into the early hours of Monday morning. A maximum temperature of around 19 C is expected.

A Met Office spokesperson added: “Monday will be a cloudy morning with some patchy rain and continues to be dull and wet with spells of rain lingering throughout the morning. However, these will largely clear by the afternoon when it will be mainly dry with some sunshine breaking through in places.

“We are expecting a maximum temperature of around 20 C.

“It will be mainly dry for most of Northern Ireland on Tuesday but there is some stubborn patchy cloud cover throughout the day, along with some scattered showers.

“Wednesday will continue that theme with some cloud but mostly dry with sunny spells, particularly into the afternoon.

“It should remain dry into Thursday, with a mixture of patchy cloud and sunny spells throughout.”

Met Office Deputy chief meteorologist, Adam Thornhill, said: “While high pressure often brings fine and dry weather at this time of the year, with this system likely building to the west of the UK, cooler air is forecast to be bought southwards across the country from the north.

“Combine this with daylight hours shortening as we move towards September, and temperatures are unlikely to reach the same level as we have seen at times earlier this summer.”