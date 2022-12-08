Northern Ireland weather forecast: Snow disruption as arctic air expected to bring more ice and wintry showers

More ice and wintry showers are on the way across Northern Ireland in the coming days, after some parts of the country woke up to treacherous conditions caused by the weather on Thursday morning.

A yellow weather warning for ice is in place across County Antrim, County Down, County Fermanagh, County Londonderry and County Tyrone and has been extended until midday on Saturday.

The Department for Infrastructure said their winter service operation is underway across Northern Ireland.

They said around 300 staff and 130 gritters are available to salt main roads. Twelve specialist snowblowers are also in place.

The warning comes as Killylane in Antrim recorded the coldest temperature in Northern Ireland overnight at -1.9 °C.

The Met Office says “frequent wintry showers are likely to fall onto frozen surfaces in places, leading to the formation of icy patches.

"These showers are expected to fall as snow on high ground, with the potential for several centimetres to accumulate.”

A Met Office spokesperson said temperatures overnight may reach -3C in some parts of Northern Ireland.

"There will be clear spells and occasional showers and despite the showers being well scattered during this evening, they are expected to become more widespread overnight. That will mean ice will be readily forming on untreated surfaces with a widespread frost,” they added.

"Friday will bring bright spells and wintry showers for many, however these will mainly fall as rain or sleet around the coast but potentially turn to snow as they move inland. It will remain cold with light to moderate northwest winds and a maximum temperature of around 5C.

The forecaster said it was a similar theme heading into the weekend.

"It is staying cold but with bright spells and scattered wintry showers. The showers are most likely near the coast with sunny or clear spells inland. The theme generally is it remains cold with widespread frosts.”

In their warning the Met Office has said icy conditions can cause some injuries from slips and falls on surfaces as well as some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

Some roads and railways may be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

Hail in Portrush (Caoimhe Quinn)

The updated warning comes as the Met Office confirmed Co Down saw the coldest temperatures across Northern Ireland in the early hours of Wednesday morning and warned chillier weather is to come.

Northern Ireland is currently in the grip of what forecasters have labelled an “arctic maritime air mass”, which has brought the colder weather due to changing wind directions.