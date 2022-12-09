Northern Ireland weather forecast: Temperatures to reach -10°C with ice warning issued for weekend as car overturns

Met Office yellow warning for ice in parts of Northern Ireland has been extended until 12:00 GMT on Sunday.

There is to be no respite in the arctic chill impacting Northern Ireland over the coming days, as the Met Office confirmed things are set to get colder and temperatures could reach as low as -10C.

Wintry weather has been impacting across Northern Ireland throughout the week, with some of the worst conditions over the last 24 hours.

Widespread ice overnight into Friday also brought disruption as a motorist escaped serious injury after crashing on black ice in the Junction Road area of Antrim town,

Tom Morgan, meteorologist at the Met Office said the main theme for the coming days continues to be ice and freezing fog, with temperatures to plummet in parts of Co Down, Co Fermanagh and Co Tyrone.

"It is staying cold for Northern Ireland through the coming weekend and there remains a risk of ice and a widespread risk of frost. It will be quite severe this weekend,” he said.

“Wintry showers will mostly be in northern parts of Co Antrim with coastal regions more susceptible to seeing showers. Further south, the likes of Co Fermanagh, Co Armagh and Co Down will see odd isolated wintry flurry but it will mostly remain dry.

"It will be the cold that remains pronounced for most, with –4°C or –5°C widely overnight but getting close to –10°C overnight on Sunday for some.

"I don’t think Belfast will experience that, but rural areas definitely could, including Co Down, Co Tyrone and Co Fermanagh areas which are a bit more inland. But also the usual cold spots like Katesbridge and those kind of areas which are in a valley.

"To sum it up, it is staying cold particularly by night with fairly severe frosts. There will be some sunshine by day but freezing fog patches that don’t clear.

"Even if you have some sunshine, temperatures will struggle to rise in some places. From a snow point of view there is no strong signal at this stage for anything too disruptive.”

The Met Office issued a yellow warning for ice in parts of counties Tyrone, Londonderry, Antrim and Down, with the warning being extended to last until noon on Sunday.

NI is currently in the grip of what forecasters have labelled an “arctic maritime air mass”, which has brought the colder weather due to changing wind directions.

Overnight on Thursday saw the coldest night in Northern Ireland in the last year and a half, with Katesbridge recording an overnight temperature of -7.4°C.

As a result of the weather, the Department for Communities confirmed cold weather payments of £25 will be automatically given to households covered by the Met Office’s Katesbridge weather station.

The cold weather payment is available when the average temperature is recorded or is forecast to be zero degrees centigrade or below, for a period of seven consecutive days and is expected to be received by those receiving a number of state benefits or mortgage support.

The postcode areas affected are BT24, BT25, BT26 and BT30, BT31, BT32, BT33 and BT34 and the payment is expected by Wednesday December 14.

Bright spells and wintry showers are predicted for Friday, along with mainly rain or sleet around the coast which will turn to snow as it moves inland.

Cold, patchy fog and light to moderate northwest winds have also been forecasted, with temperatures reaching a maximum of 5 °C, and fog has already been seen covering the Cavehill area on Belfast on Friday morning.

Saturday is thought to remain cold with bright spells and scattered wintry showers, most likely near the coast with sunny or clear spells inland.

Police have advised that salting roads on scheduled networks considered at risk was undertaken overnight and road users have been asked to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads.