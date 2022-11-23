Northern Ireland weather forecast: Yellow warning issued for Thursday

Strong winds may lead to transport disruption on Thursday.

A weather warning for wind is in place for Thursday. Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Northern Ireland on Thursday.

The national forecaster warned of strong winds between 8am and 2pm, and said residents across NI should expect some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport.

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are also likely.

Some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will also be affected by spray and/or large waves.

Earlier heavy rain fell in parts of counties Antrim, Armagh and Down.

A road traffic collision on the A1 southbound caused a closure between the Halfway Road and Kilmacure Road junctions on Wednesday morning. Whilst the vehicles were soon removed the road took longer to reopen due to excess amounts of surface water.

It comes after almost a quarter of the average monthly rainfall for November fell in less than half a day in parts of Northern Ireland on Monday.

At least 30.4mm was recorded in the city of Armagh by 3pm, just nine hours after heavy downpours began.

In Glenanne, 28.4mm of rain had fallen at the same time.

Met Office forecaster Alex Burkhill described it as “a substantial amount” and warned more is on the way.