Northern Ireland weather: Frosty Friday night ahead and scattered Saturday showers expected

Friday night is set to be freezing across Northern Ireland, with temperatures dropping to -2 °C and frost expected around Mid Ulster and the more southern counties.

The Met Office forecasted a cold evening, as Belfast saw sporadic bouts of hail and snow throughout Friday afternoon.

Scattered showers will become more confined to northern Ulster counties on Friday night, especially near the north coast, and a light northwesterly wind is to be expected too.

Saturday is thought to be cold, mostly dry and bright, but the odd shower has been predicted across NI, with a maximum temperature of 10 °C and some sunny spells.

Sunday is believed to be mainly dry and bright but with clouding over later in the day.

Monday and Tuesday are thought to be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain.