Northern Ireland weather: Higher areas could see a white Christmas

Parts of Northern Ireland could be in for a white Christmas, but any settling snow is more likely to be set for higher areas such as the Mourne mountains, according to the Met Office.

Annie Shuttleworth, a meteorologist for the national weather service, said: “There could be some snow in the forecast at times from Thursday onwards towards Christmas.

“It’s likely to only really affect high ground and if anything did fall to low levels it would be very sleety.

“Anything above 300 metres is where you’re likely to see settling snow. Whether it will actually fall on Christmas Day is definitely uncertain,” she told the Belfast Telegraph.

Ms Shuttleworth added that although it’s currently difficult to predict anything past Wednesday, it’s “generally certain that the southern portion of the UK will see a bit more of an unsettled and mild picture, cloudier with rain and with stronger winds at times”.

“The northern part of the UK will likely see colder, brighter weather,” she continued.

“Where those two set-ups meet, we could see some snow mainly on high ground - Northern Ireland could be on that boundary between the milder and the colder air at times in the run-up to Christmas.

"We could see some snow showers over the hills in northern parts of the UK - it's probably the most likely place to see any snow. You couldn't rule out some sleety snow further south than that, but there's a really big question mark on it."

Areas south of Wales could see milder temperatures, cloud and rain, while anywhere north from there could have more colder and brighter weather.

Ms Shuttleworth said: "It's that boundary between the cold and the warm air which is where the uncertainty is, and that's where the greatest risk of seeing any snow or sleet is.”

That is most likely across the Midlands, northern England and Scotland, the forecaster noted.

The weather could become more consistent across the UK by Saturday.

In the days between Christmas and New Year's Eve, the Met Office expects more settled, dry, calm and cold weather.

Bookmaker Coral said that odds for a white Christmas have been slashed for all major UK cities, with Edinburgh topping the betting for the most likely to see snow and Newcastle just behind.