Northern Ireland weather: Met Office forecasts high of 13C before falling to seasonal norm as Christmas approaches

Icy Conditions for motorists near Divis Mountain on the outskirts of Belfast on Friday , as the freezing weather conditions continue across N Ireland. Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

The Met Office has said temperatures in Northern Ireland will peak on Monday before returning to normal seasonal levels as the week progresses.

Sunday has been cloudy with outbreaks of rain, with some snow in the hills.

Parts of NI have experienced strong southeasterly winds with gales along the Antrim coast.

The Met Office has forecast this evening will be quite mild with a maximum temperature of 8C.

Tonight, the rain clears most parts, leaving a brief dry period before further locally heavy outbreaks of rain spread northeast before midnight.

A minimum temperature of 4C is forecast overnight and it will become windy and drier again as Monday morning arrives.

Senior Meteorologist at the Met Office, Alex Burkill, said: “Temperatures should reach highs of around 13 Celsius tomorrow with a brighter and drier afternoon after a cloudy, wet and windy morning.

“Clear skies overnight mean it will be a chilly night with lows of around 1 Celsius but mostly dry apart from some showers in the far west.

“Mostly dry on Tuesday but blustery showers in the northwest, then spells of showery rain through the rest of the week.”

From Tuesday to Friday temperatures will range from a high of 7C to a minimum of 0C, according to the Met Office.