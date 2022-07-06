Northern Ireland weather: Met Office forecasts temperatures to soar by weekend

Northern Ireland could be set to bask in sunshine and warmth by the weekend

It looks set to be good news for sun seekers in Northern Ireland with high pressure and temperatures in the 20s by the weekend, according to the Met Office.

Despite many now firmly off on their summer holidays, it’s fair to say we’re still waiting for the best of the weather after a rather unsettled week for many.

However, with high pressure being pushed across the UK, things look set to turn a great deal more settled and most importantly sunny.

While Northern Ireland is not going to experience what the Met Office predict will be “hot” temperatures across the southern and eastern parts of the UK by the weekend, things here will still be more than pleasant enough for a trip to the beach or a picnic outside.

Things look set to begin to warm up nicely by Thursday, with Met Office meteorologist Mark Wilson telling the Belfast Telegraph highs of around 20 C in Belfast are expected.

“Tomorrow will bring some brighter breaks, but there will still be quite a lot of cloud,” he said.

“However, it is not too bad generally and will be mostly dry with just the chance of an odd spot of rain.

“It won’t be too bad of a day and the winds will certainly be lighter by tomorrow.”

Mr Wilson explained Friday will again be “mostly dry” and some stubborn cloud is expected to remain with the odd spot of rain, particularly towards the west.

“Towards the east is always the best chance of dry and brighter weather. Winds are mostly light, but temperature wise highs by then will be around 21 C locally or 22 C across Northern Ireland.

“All in all, rather cloudy but if you are in sunshine and brightness it will feel quite pleasant.”

By the weekend, Mr Wilson suggested Sunday is likely to be the better day, with things a tad cooler on Saturday.

Most importantly, he said temperatures could reach as high as 23 C in the south and east of the province and said somewhere like Belfast could “do quite well”.

“Temperatures around 20 C but a little cooler on Saturday, but by Sunday we could see highs of 22 C or 23 C,” Mr Wilson added.

“The further south and east you are, the greatest chance of temperatures reaching those values.

“Somewhere like Belfast could do quite well. Somewhere like Newry and Armagh could see those temperatures in the afternoon.

“Temperatures are suppressed a bit more north and west due to the wind. It will be a little bit more of a humid feel, but won't be overly muggy.

Mr Wilson also added the sunshine could even remain into next week, but we are likely to miss the highest temperatures, with temperatures here a bit closer to average.

“All in all, the overall summary of the weekend is not too bad. We have this area of high pressure and this ridge pushing in over the UK,” he added.

“By Sunday into Monday high pressure is sat on top of the UK and will bring a prolonged high spell of weather and increasing sunshine into next week.

“For Northern Ireland, temperatures remain closer to average, but it will also feel a bit more comfortable for you guys.”