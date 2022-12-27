Northern Ireland weather: Met Office forecasts unsettled week approaching New Year celebrations

After a Christmas weekend which brought a mixture of everything, the Met Office has confirmed the unsettled theme is set to continue throughout the rest of this week.

Northern Ireland has been experiencing a raft of weather conditions over the last few days, with many enjoying Christmas celebrations amid spells of bright colder weather and also heavy showers of rain and plenty of cloud.

While Boxing Day brought a chill to the air and a yellow warning for ice, it is only to be a brief reminder of the icy conditions earlier in the month, with slightly milder temperatures closer to the average for the time of year expected across the rest of the week.

For Tuesday, the rainy start in the morning is expected to clear and things are forecast to turn a bit brighter heading into the afternoon.

"It will be cloudy with some rain in the forecast at first, however this gradually clears eastwards later this morning,” a Met Office spokesperson said.

"Drier weather is expected to follow from the west and then some sunshine and a few showers are in the forecast for this afternoon. It will be a milder day but fresh south or southwestern winds will remain, with a maximum temperature of 8 C.

"The evening will be mostly dry with just a few light showers towards the north coast. It will be a colder night with brisk west or southwest winds, but the minimum temperature is expected to remain above freezing at around 2 C.

"For Wednesday it will begin cloudy with rain spreading northwards to all parts during the morning. The rain will be heavier for a time before drier weather follows from the south during the afternoon and a maximum temperature of 8 C.

"As we head towards Thursday and the weekend it will remain unsettled with showers and even some longer spells of rain and hill snow. It will feel cold and also windy at times.”

Despite the chance of slightly colder weather towards the weekend, the Met Office said the main theme of the next few days across the UK is likely to be the strong wind.

Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan added: “It is windy through the coming week, including New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. There will be some very windy conditions at times and we will all see some heavy rain but the rain will be particularly heavy in the west.

“The vast majority of the UK will not see any frosts and will not see any snow. It is generally staying mild.

“I think from a disruption point of view, this will probably be caused by the winds.

“If you are travelling there may well be some pretty strong winds to take into account when you are driving along the roads and the buffeting of high-sided vehicles.

“I don’t think there is going to be a widespread severe weather through the coming week but there is still some pretty unpleasant conditions at times and not particularly nice if you are standing waiting in line for shops to open for the sales – but certainly there is not much snow forecast for the majority of the UK.”