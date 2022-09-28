Northern Ireland weather: Morning commuters to brave gales and heavy rain on Friday with risk of localised flooding

Gale force winds and heavy rain will bring travel disruption and risk of flooding to Northern Ireland at the end of the week.

The Met Office is still considering whether to issue an official weather warning as gusts are predicted to exceed 60mph in some coastal areas on Friday.

Meteorologist Alex Burkill said commuters will have to brave the elements during the morning rush hour.

“Things will turn wet and windy in the early hours with cloud thickening up around dawn,” he explained.

“The wind and rain will pick up and become heavy and persistent throughout the morning.

“It will peak between 7am and 10am.”

The forecaster warned gusts of around 50-60mph will be recorded in areas close to the sea with stronger speeds possible.

“Inland areas will see winds of between 40-50mph so there is a risk of widespread travel disruption,” Mr Burkill said.

“In terms of rainfall, most places could see between 10-20mm fall, but some places could see between 30-40mm.

“That obviously brings a risk of localised flooding.”

The weather expert insists the stormy forecast is “nothing out of the ordinary” for this time of year.

“Showers and wind will remain a feature of the weekend with very little sunshine around,” Mr Burkill said.

“It will gradually become a lot calmer but gusts of 30-40mph are expected on Saturday with plenty of rain hanging around.”

The outlook remains bleak for the foreseeable future with brisk winds of over 20mph persisting throughout Sunday.

“They will be markedly lighter with fewer showers but remaining pretty dull,” Mr Burkill said.

Things look set to improve on Monday, however confidence is low when it comes to the long range forecast due to official hurricane season being in full swing.

Millions of residents in the US state of Florida are bracing for life-threatening storm surges, catastrophic winds and flooding as hurricane Ian races towards their shores.

“In Northern Ireland, Monday looks set for a fine start with wet and windy weather developing in the afternoon,” Mr Burkill said.

“However, when hurricanes are active they usually affect the forecast this side of the Atlantic.

“We will need to keep an eye on that.”

Meanwhile Thursday is set to be a largely dry day and despite some showers and light winds temperatures should be a pleasant 17C.