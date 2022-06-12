Northern Ireland weather: NI could miss out as UK to enjoy hottest conditions of year so far

Northern Ireland will see a mix of cloud and some showers at times as the hottest weather is confined to the south east of England

Some parts of the UK are expected to experience the hottest temperatures of the year so far next week, but Northern Ireland looks set to miss out according to the Met Office.

While London and the south-east of England could see temperatures of 30 C or higher, the mercury here is tipped to remain closer to 20 C, with some stubborn clouds also in the forecast.

That said, after the windy and showery conditions over the weekend brought about by ex-tropical Storm Alex, the Met Office are at least suggesting things will feel a good deal calmer over the coming days.

Sunday is expected to remain bright with sunny spells and any showers are likely to turn lighter in the afternoon.

Westerly winds will continue to make it feel fresh at times, but they will be notably lighter than on Saturday and are expected to ease later in the day with a maximum temperature of around 17 C.

Into the evening any showers are expected to pass, leaving some clear spells which may feel cool in the breeze.

For Monday, a Met Office spokesperson said: “It will be cloudy in the morning with a few light showers. However, it will turn drier and brighter by the afternoon and the winds will begin easing too with a maximum temperature of 17 C.

“Tuesday will generally see a lot of bright or sunny and dry weather, while it will be cloudier on Wednesday for a time. Some showers will mainly affect western areas.

“Thursday is expected to be another cloudy day with outbreaks of rain moving in from the west. It will begin to feel warmer towards the end of the week with temperatures expected to reach 22 C by Friday.”

Northern Ireland and western Scotland had experienced the worst of ex-tropical Storm Alex over the weekend, with gales across the Highlands and the Outer Hebrides.

Met Office meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey added: "We will sort of continue slightly with this north/west south/east split into next week as well, so we have high pressure building into the south which will allow things to stay relatively settled.

"At the moment, (it) doesn't properly extend its influence across the entirety of the UK and that's allowing low pressure and frontal systems to just fringe into north-west Scotland and Northern Ireland as well into the start of next week, so they can expect some spells of rain and showers at times.

"As we move into the end of the week, that's when we are starting to pick up the signal for the potential for some significant heat to come up from the south."

He said this was "still a fair way off at the moment", so there is is still some uncertainty.

England and the south east is set to enjoy the "hottest of the weather" because the high-pressure is not extending across the whole of the country, which will keep thing "cooler in northern areas", but they "will probably still see a gradual increase in temperatures", Mr Vautrey said.