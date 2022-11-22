Northern Ireland weather: Rain warning issued for Wednesday morning

Shoppers in Belfast city centre contended with high winds and rain on Monday. Pic: Stephen Hamilton

A yellow weather warning for rain has been put in place for three counties in Northern Ireland.

The Met Office has said heavy rain can be expected between 5am and 10am in counties Antrim, Armagh and Down on Wednesday, which may lead to some flooding and disruption to travel.

“Rain turning heavy later tonight and through the Wednesday morning travel to work period, potentially bringing 20 to 25 mm in just three or four hours,” said the Met Office.

It comes after almost a quarter of the average monthly rainfall for November fell in less than half a day in parts of Northern Ireland on Monday.

At least 30.4mm was recorded in the city of Armagh by 3pm on Monday afternoon, just nine hours after heavy downpours began.

In Glenanne, 28.4mm of rain had fallen at the same time with a yellow weather warning remaining in force until just before midnight.

Met Office forecaster Alex Burkhill described it as “a substantial amount” and warned more is on the way.

The meteorologist said the current band of rain will give way to clear skies on Tuesday.

“There will still be a few showers around but it will be quite sunny in the afternoon, so lots of autumnal sunshine," Mr Burkill said.

"But Wednesday will see the return of showers with another band of rain moving through on Thursday when we could see another 20-30mm fall.

"And then Friday will be quite dry.”