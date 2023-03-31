Northern Ireland weather: Rainy weekend ahead following Friday’s yellow warning

A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued for four counties across Northern Ireland tonight.

The Met Office said some disruption from heavy rain is likely on Friday evening in counties Antrim, Armagh, Londonderry and Tyrone.

The warning has been put in place from around 8.30pm until midnight.

The national forecaster said: “Areas of heavy showers will merge with more general rain over the west of Northern Ireland during Friday evening [and] 15-20 mm of rain is likely for a few spots… given the wet ground this may lead to some disruption."

Locals in the areas affected can expect bus and train services to be impacted, with journey times taking longer, spray and flooding on roads, and flooding of a few homes and businesses.

Some interruption to power supplies and other services is possible as well.

Dungannon, Cookstown and Newtownstewart are some of the Co Tyrone towns thought to be heavily affected.

The east coast of NI will become mainly dry, with a minimum temperature of 7 °C.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the east part of the region will also be mainly dry and cloudy. The west will be cloudy with rain, this dying out through the evening.

NI residents can expect a maximum temperature of 11 °C.

Sunday is forecasted to be dry, but rather cloudy.

Monday is thought to be dry and bright, with a brisk southerly wind, and some light and patchy rain will begin to move in on Tuesday.