Northern Ireland weather: Second summer heatwave to hit as forecasters detail local hot spots

Temperatures are set to rise again across Northern Ireland, with parts of the country reaching up to 26C in the coming days.

After a period of mixed weather, there is good news for those seeking the sun and warmth of last month.

According to the Met Office, a hot spell across the UK is developing from an area of high pressure building from the Atlantic.

While this is mainly going to be centred across parts of England and Wales, Northern Ireland will enjoy some of the hot conditions, with what one forecaster described as a “gradual build up” of heat before things peak by Friday and Saturday.

Monday starts the week off with a warm day. It will be sunny in the morning, but clouds increase in the afternoon and into the evening, with a maximum temperature of 21C.

The dry and pleasant conditions continue into Tuesday when it will become increasingly bright and sunny.

Wednesday will see temperatures hitting 25 degrees with plenty of sunshine with Thursday and Friday even hotter with maximum temperatures of 26 degrees – and currently it’s set to stay hot at the weekend.

Jonathan Vautrey, a Met Office meteorologist explained: “We have got high pressure building across the UK at the moment, particularly centred across England and Wales but stretching across to Northern Ireland as well.

“As we move into next week that high pressure is staying with us, remaining largely fine and dry and settled, with plentiful amounts of sunny intervals over the next few days.

“Of course, there is always risk of higher based cloud moving through at times and this may make sunshine hazier in certain spots.

“Underneath that high pressure, we are going to see a gradual build in temperatures each day. We are not expecting a sudden jump in temperatures, instead it will probably be a gradual one or two degree buildup each day over the course of next week.

“At the moment the forecast says things look to peak around Friday or Saturday next weekend, before there is a slight trend potentially downwards in temperatures.”

Asked where the hot spots are likely to be, the meteorologist explained the best chance of warmth will be in eastern areas.

“The hottest spots will probably be in eastern locations, the likes of Belfast and parts of Co Down - they will probably see the highest temperatures for the most part and again this is just due to that frontal system we have further north and west, which is influencing the increased cloud,” he added.

Last month Northern Ireland recorded its hottest day of the year so far when temperatures soared above 30C on July 18.

The Met Office recorded a temperature of 31.2C in Derrylin in Co Fermanagh.

While things will be warm in Northern Ireland, according to the Met Office, temperatures in some parts of England are expected to reach low or even mid 30sC.

Met Office chief forecaster Steve Willington said: “We could see parts of the UK entering heatwave conditions if the above-average temperatures last for three days or more.

“Many areas of the UK, especially the south will witness temperatures several degrees higher than average, but these values are likely to be well below the record-breaking temperatures we saw in mid-July.”