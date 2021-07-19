Northern Ireland weather: Sunshine looks set to last all week

Keep the sun lotion out — Northern Ireland is set fair for another week of sizzling temperatures.

Forecasters say our mini-heatwave is likely to continue, at least until Friday, with temperatures expected to settle in the upper 20Cs range as the week goes on.

Today will be a dry day in all areas of Northern Ireland with long spells of unbroken sunshine. It is set to be very warm everywhere, although somewhat cooler along the north coast. The maximum temperature will be a 27C — just four degrees below the 31.2C record set at Ballywatticock in Co Down on Saturday.

From Tuesday through to Thursday, things get steamier, as temperatures rise even further.

Both days will be staying dry and settled with some early morning low cloud and mist possible, before the sun burns it away.

There will also be bright, sunny spells developing widely across the region, with the Met Office saying it will be hot or very hot.

Friday will see temperatures remaining in the upper 20s — but there will be more cloud cover over Northern Ireland, making for a hot, sticky end to a blistering period of sunshine.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland Water has warned walkers planning a trip to the countryside and those planning to walk in the Mournes to be wary of wildfire risk.

Staff have warned there is a greater risk of wildfires at this time of year mainly due to easterly wind conditions, high temperatures, dry weather and the burning of waste, littering and dumping of waste materials.

Rebecca Allen, catchment liaison officer at NI Water explained: “Wildfires not only pose a risk to human life, wildlife, property and the environment, but also to our drinking water supply.

"Many areas which might be prone to wildfires like the Mourne Mountains are also unfortunately subject to fly-tipping which can easily trigger wildfires. While these places may well be insta-worthy, it is important to remember they do an important job for all of us by providing drinking water to much of our country and so they must be respected.”

NI Water has also urged people to help conserve supply amid huge demand on the system caused by soaring temperatures.