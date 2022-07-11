Northern Ireland weather: Temperatures to take a dip for Twelfth but better forecast back again for the weekend

People on the beach at Barry Island, Wales enjoying the hot weather

The Twelfth could be a day of two halves weather-wise, with cloud and a risk of light rain in the morning expected to be followed by a bright afternoon.

Temperatures are set to take a dip from on Tuesday in Northern Ireland, but expanding high pressure — which has triggered an extreme heat warning in parts of the UK — could send them soaring again soon.

The mercury peaked at 24.3C in Derrylin on Sunday, making it the hottest day of the year to date and sparking speculation about a sweltering Twelfth.

It was predicted to be followed by an even warmer day on Monday, although temperatures stalled just below the threshold required to steal the title.

In Armagh, it failed to get above 24.2C on what was a cloudy July 11 for most.

Thomastown, near Enniskillen, saw a high of 22.4C while Magilligan Point in Co Londonderry remained slightly cooler at 22.

The next few days will be slightly cooler, but as we move into the second half of July things look set to be much sunnier with warm air being pulled up from Portugal and Spain this weekend.

Met Office forecaster Dan Stroud says those out watching the morning’s parades might just need to keep their raincoats handy.

He said that cloud was expected to increased from the north and west overnight.

“That’s because a colder front is sinking south and east across Northern Ireland,” he said on Monday.

“That means cloud will thicken up into the evening creating a risk of rain — especially from 9pm and going into Tuesday morning.”

The meteorologist added: “Generally, it will be quite a cloudy day with a damp start,” .

“It looks promising in the afternoon however when things should brighten up — especially in the north and west.”

Extreme heat across the water has resulted in warnings to pet owners after a woman who got married in Hertfordshire at the weekend described how her wedding day was ruined by the death of her dog.

Ffion James and Ben Hill tied the knot as temperatures soared to around 27C.

Within hours of their pet pug joining the pair for their confetti walk following the ceremony, Luna was dead.

She’d been left in a van after she was forgotten by the local kennels that were supposed to be looking after her. A rare amber alert covering much of England and Wales has been issued to warn people of potential adverse health and transport issues caused by temperatures expected to hit the high 30s by the weekend.

People on the beach at Barry Island, Wales enjoying the hot weather

The record of 38.7C held by Cambridge could be surpassed as Met Office experts keep a close eye over whether to extend the warning into the next week.

Mr Stroud said the high pressure which has been dominating the south of England will build more robustly across the UK.

It means temperatures here will start to climb again, and perhaps bring a new summer high here.

“It looks set to become warm again in Northern Ireland,” Mr Stroud said. “By the weekend it will be back in the low 20s with increased sunny spells.

“But as we move further into the following week it will become much sunnier and could see a return to the mid 20s.”

“There will be a lot of dry and fine weather across many parts.”

The hottest place on Monday was recorded in Northolt in west London where the mercury hit 32C.

Visitors in Cardiff’s Bute Park basked in 28.7C sunshine while the Scottish village of Aboyne enjoyed temperatures of 27.5C.