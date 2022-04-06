Northern Ireland weather warning: 60mph gusts to batter province

A yellow Met Office wind warning is in place across much of Northern Ireland from Wednesday evening, with gusts of up to 60mph causing possible travel disruption.

The warning is currently in place between 8pm on Wednesday and 5am on Thursday, with the winds to batter counties Armagh, Down, Fermanagh and Tyrone.

The Met Office warned there could be some delays to road, rail, air and ferry services and delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed bridges and routes.

Localised power disruption is also possible.

A spokesperson said: “Winds will increase this evening across parts of Northern Ireland, with gusts to 50 or 55 mph likely in places, perhaps 60 mph in a few exposed spots, before easing beyond midnight.

“Across North Wales and northwest England, winds are expected to peak during the early hours, when gusts will widely reach 50 to 60 mph, and possibly around 70 mph close to some coasts.

“Here winds will ease somewhat by daybreak, and then more markedly during the morning.”