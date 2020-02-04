Northern Ireland weather warning as 80mph weekend winds forecast

Heavy rain and winds of up to 80mph have been forecast for Northern Ireland. Pic Kevin Scott.

A weather warning has been issued for Northern Ireland with winds of up to 80mph forecast.

The warning is to come into effect from 6pm on Saturday, February 8. It will cover all of Sunday, with heavy rain also predicted.

The Met Office has warned of transport disruption, possible power cuts, damage to property and large waves at coastal routes.

"Very strong winds are likely across much of the UK," Met Office forcasters said.

"Gusts of 50 to 60mph are likely across many inland areas, with gusts 70, possibly 80mph around some exposed coasts and hills, especially in the north and west.

"Heavy rain will be an additional hazard, especially over western hills. Winds of this strength across a wide area have the potential to produce disruption to transport, along with some coastal impacts, especially in the west."