Northern Ireland weather warning for rain ahead of Storm Dennis weekend arrival

The warning comes in the wake of Storm Ciara.

Disruptive weather looks set to continue this week in Northern Ireland with another weather warning in place for Thursday.

Heavy rain is to douse Northern Ireland from midnight until 8am on Thursday with a yellow warning put in place.

Forecasters are warning of transport disruption.

The Met Office said rain will spread northwards during the early hours of Thursday, preceded by a spell of snow on higher ground.

"Some heavy rain is possible over the Mournes and Antrim hills. Coupled with snow melt this may lead to some local flooding. Drier weather will spread to all parts from mid-morning," meteorologists said.

It comes after a blanket of snow descended on Wednesday morning in the wake of Storm Ciara.

Six schools were forced to close. Three in Co Down, two in Tyrone and one in Armagh.

Pacemaker Press 12-02-2020: Northern Ireland looks set for more bad weather this weekend as a second storm approaches. Storm Dennis will bring "very strong winds" and potential for transport disruption from Sunday, the Met Office said. A yellow wind warning is in place from midday on Sunday February 16 ending at midday Monday. Condition on the Glenshane Pass in the north west are particularly bad. Picture By: Arthur Allison. Pacemaker Press.

Weather forecasters have warned of a "miserable" week of weather.

Storm Dennis is heading for Northern Ireland over the weekend with the Met Office warning of potentially more disruption.

A yellow warning for wind is in place from midday on Sunday for 24 hours.

A low-pressure system is to develop in the North Atlantic before making its way across Northern Ireland.

Steve Ramsdale, chief meteorologist at the Met Office said: “Another spell of very wet and windy weather is expected for Saturday, although Storm Dennis is currently not expected to be as severe as Ciara disruption is still likely.

"Our confidence in the forecast means we have been able to issue severe weather warnings well in advance, giving people time to prepare for potential impacts of the storm."

Over the weekend wind gusts will widely reach in excess of 50mph, even across some inland areas, with gusts of over 60mph possible over hills, coastal areas and exposed locations.

While winds have the potential to bring disruption they are not expected to be as strong as the gusts over the past week. In some parts of the UK Storm Ciara brought gales of 97mph.

Heavy rain is also expected with Storm Dennis with a risk of flooding.

Disruption is expected to transport with possible power cuts.

Thursday will see more snow, mostly on higher ground before thawing out by the afternoon. Friday is to start with gales then sunshine and a few showers.

It will be wet and very windy on Saturday with sunshine, blustery showers and severe gales on Sunday.