Northern Ireland weather warning for thunderstorms and flooding

Thunderstorms and heavy showers in Northern Ireland could cause damage to homes and businesses, the Met Office has warned.

The storms are expected to move in from 11am to 8pm on Thursday, September 9.

The Met Office has advised “surface water flooding” could also cause travel disruption.

A spokesperson added: “There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

“Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

“Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

“There is a small chance that some rural communities could temporarily become cut off by flooded roads.”

Businesses were badly affected by some of the worst flooding in years in Belfast last month.

Read more City centre hit by worst flooding in years

Following overnight rain and showers, more intense showers and thunderstorms are expected to break out fairly widely from late-morning, before easing during the evening.

Whilst most areas will miss the most intense storms, torrential downpours are possible in a few places.

Where these occur, there is potential for 20 to 30 mm of rain in less than an hour and up to 40 mm in 2 hours.

This would have the potential to generate surface water flooding, especially if it falls over an urban area.